Clot Management Devices Market Growth, Share, Size, Demand, New Technology, Challenges and Trends Analysis till 2027

Blood clot devices are used to dissolve the blood clots formed in a vein or artery. Blood clots disrupt the delivery of oxygen-rich blood to the brain due to blockage in the artery, which leads to ischemic strokes. These blood clots can travel to the lungs from the legs or other parts of the body as well. The clot management devices are used to prevent potential ischemic strokes, heart attack and sever legs pain by eliminating these blood clots from the artery.

The growth of the global clot management devices market can be attributed to the increasing demand for effective thrombectomy devices and rising number of lifestyle diseases due to smoking, lack of physical activity and obesity. Moreover, the increasing adoption of percutaneous devices instead of open surgical procedures likely to add novel opportunities for the global clot management devices market over the forecast period.

Leading companies are:

1. Cook

2. Medtronic

3. Boston Scientific Corporation

4. Teleflex Incorporated

5. Stryker

6. AngioDynamics

7. iVascular SLU.

8. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

9. Straub Medical AG

10. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into neurovascular embolectomy devices, embolectomy balloon catheters, percutaneous thrombectomy devices, catheter-directed thrombolysis (CDT) devices and inferior vena cava filters (IVCF). The percutaneous thrombectomy devices segment is further segmented into mechanical thrombectomy, aspiration thrombectomy and percutaneous mechanical thrombectomy (PMT). The inferior vena cava filters (IVCF) segment also bifurcated into Permanent IVCF and Retrievable IVCF. Based on end user, the clot management devices market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers and others.

North America is expected to dominate the clot management devices market in the global arena due to increasing technological advancements and rising prevalence of periphery artery disease in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next few years in the global clot management devices market due to increasing aging population and rising awareness in the region.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global clot management devices based on product and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall clot management devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East &Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

