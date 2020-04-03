Computer vision Market Huge Growth Expansion in Upcoming Period 2017-2026 with Top Most Companies like Basler, Baumer, Optronic, Cadence Design Systems, Ceva, Cognex, Intel, Isra Vision

Global Computer Vision market is accounted for $11.04 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $23.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increasing need for quality inspection and automation, rising demand for vision-guided robotic systems and high adoption of 3d computer vision systems are the major factors driving the market growth. However, Lack of Flexible Computer Vision Solutions is restraining market growth.

PC vision is an interdisciplinary logical field that manages how PCs can be made to increase abnormal state understanding from advanced pictures or recordings. From the point of view of building, it looks to mechanize errands that the human visual framework can do.

Based on End User, Non-Industrial Vertical segment is expected to have a considerable growth over the forecast period due to high adoption of robotics in the healthcare industry has led to the increase in demand for computer vision systems in non-industrial vertical. By geography, Asia Pacific is constantly enhancing during the forecast period due to increasing strong competition among customer Electronics Company in APAC is likely to boost the adoption of computer vision systems in the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Computer Vision Market include Basler, Baumer, Optronic, Cadence Design Systems, Ceva, Cognex, Intel, Isra Vision, Jai A/S, Keyence, Mediatek, Mvtec Software, National Instruments, Omron, Sick, Sony, Synopsys, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments and Tordivel As.

Components Covered:

– Software

– Hardware

Products Covered:

– PC-Based Computer Vision Systems

– Smart Cameras-Based Computer Vision Systems

Applications Covered:

– Identification

– Measurement

– Positioning & Guidance

– Predictive Maintenance

– Quality Assurance & Inspection

End Users Covered:

– Industrial Vertical

– Non-Industrial Vertical

