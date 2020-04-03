Connected Cars Market with Top Countries Data: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Driving Factors, Distributors, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

The Connected Cars Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study that provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Market with detailed segmentation by components, end user, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Connected Cars Market.

Also, key connected cars market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Google Inc., Tesla, Inc., Audi AG, BMW AG, Volvo Car Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, DENSO CORPORATION, AT&T Inc., and Vodafone Group PLC.

The need for the constant connectivity, increased dependency and the consumer demand is surging the growth of connected cars market whereas high cost associated with the hardware and the communications as well as the complex user interface will act as restraining factors in the market. The advanced infotainment systems and a fast connection to the wireless network are the features that will enhance the market in the coming years.

Connected Cars is a cars which are made with internet access and also with the local area network. These cars are facilitated with connectivity that gives comfort, convenience, performance, security combined with the network technology and safety. Connected cars allows the driver to mechanically monitor the performance of the car. These are can also connect with the smartphones and any other mobile phones.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

