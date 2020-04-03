Contrast Media Injector Market 2019 – Global Market Analysis, Size, Share, Development, Growth & Demand Forecast 2025

Automation in Contrast Media Injectors Market Likely to Amplify Growth Prospects with Astounding Reliance on Imaging Diagnostics

Contrast media injector market is anticipated to remain soaring with growing applications of high end medical imaging techniques and radiology as effective diagnostic processes and therapeutics. Radiology broadly is a series of advanced diagnostic imaging techniques that allow doctors to have superlative visibility of complex internal body organs to enable advanced therapeutics.

Diverse applications such as oncological, orthopedic, neurological, cardiac, and the like are likely to further expedite rapid adoption of radiography. As demands for radiographic diagnostics remains uncompromised, need for appropriate contrast media injectors is expected to remain constant in order to appropriately inject various contrast agents or media to enhance visibility of tissues and blood by increasing their contrast ratio. These contrast media agents are injected via contrast media injectors into the body to have optimum perfusion in tissues and visibility of blood. These factors are likely to collectively accelerate growth in contrast media injectors market in the coming years.

Twinning with automation and digitization in hospitals and consumer preferences for advanced automation in workflow, manufacturers in contrast media injectors market are vastly investing in automation to suit diverse diagnostic needs with regards to multiple disease therapeutics. Automation in contrast media injectors is indispensable to deliver accessible injection information across a centralized server to enable transparent contrast dose management across enterprises.

Demands for advanced minimally invasive therapeutics is likely to further solidify reliance on contrast media injectors. In surgical procedures which in present times often remain minimally invasive, precision remains indispensable. Automated contrast media injectors help physicians in accurately inserting contrast media optimally. Automated contrast media injectors besides aiding in centralized documentation also caters to maintaining highest level of patient safety and precision, eliminating possibilities of human errors. Additionally, automated solutions of contrast media injectors are also touted to offer highest standards of image quality in contrast to previous versions.

Bayer AG Launches Novel Contrast Media Injector with Automation Feature

With astronomical demand spurt for advanced medical imaging system in minimally invasive therapeutics and advanced diagnostics, market participants are relentlessly striving to scale a notch higher than the competition in order to accurately align with consumer preferences. Besides inorganic growth strategies such as spin-offs, buy-outs, and collaborations, leading market behemoths are increasingly focusing on product diversity and refurbishments.

In this regard, pharmaceutical and life sciences expert, Bayer AG has recently made an announcement to launch its novel series of contrast media injectors under the brand, Stellant Flex. Complying with evolving radiology needs, this latest add-on adheres to automation, thereby significantly limiting manual errors and aids in carrying out redundant routine jobs seamlessly. These advanced features would allow care givers to limit equipment down time and maintenance, while visibly aiding patient care delivery. Other features such as multi-syringe compatibility, handy display and fluid visualization further enhance functional potential of this contrast agent injector.

Industry Stalwarts Partake in International Exhibitions to Showcase Novelties in Contrast Media Injectors

Furthering innovations in contrast media injector space, noted medi-tech giant, Ulrich Medical has recently doled out its ambitious contrast media injectors range at European Congress of radiology held at Vienna. The range includes its latest generation of contrast media injectors mainly deployed in MRI events. This latest addition boasts of simplistic workflow and hassle free set-up available at affordable pricing. The development is anticipated to reflect favorably towards relentless strides in global contrast media injectors market in the forthcoming years.

CE affiliation which stands for Conformité Européene mainly standardizes a medical equipment or device for European Conformity. Complying with these protocols, global provider of medical equipment, Guerbet has recently announced the launch of OptiVantage which essentially is a multi-purpose contrast media injector with CE affiliation. The device will find ample usability in CT scan and X-ray imaging for injecting various contrast media agents. The product is being commercialized across regions such as Europe, Latin America and Asia. These developments are anticipated to pursue high growth potential in global contrast media injectors market in the coming years.

Smart contrast media injectors are creating the loudest buzz lately. In pursuit of highest imaging standards, device manufacturers are expanding possibilities in smart and intelligent contrast media injectors, eying patient safety. To echo tremendous demands for high precision cardiac and peripheral procedures, companies are offering high-tech IT integrated contrast media injectors. Features such as continuous connectivity with in-house enterprise radiology information interface make these new age contrast media injectors more desirable amongst sophisticated healthcare spaces. The development is expected to sync well with advanced capabilities of MRI, angiography as well as CT diagnostics system.

For improved and systematic market analysis, the global contrast media injectors market is stratified into diverse segments. Some of the dynamic segments included in global contrast media injectors market comprise application, product, end-user and region.

By Application: Contrast Media Injectors Market Segmentation

Interventional Cardiology

Interventional Radiology

Radiology

By Type: Contrast Media Injectors Market Segmentation

Consumables

Syringes

Tubes

Others

Injector Systems

CT Injectors

MRI Injectors

Angiography Injectors

Accessories

By End-User: Global Contrast Media Injectors Market Segmentation

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Regional Outlook: Contrast Media Injectors Market Segmentation

On the basis of regional diversification, the contrast media injectors market is demarcated into:

Europe

North America

APAC

RoW

North American region to remain bullish in terms of revenue generation in global contrast media injectors market. Following suit, APAC is also likely to remain remunerative owing to favorable government initiatives towards healthcare, improved patient awareness and technological advancements in contrast media injectors.

List of Major Players

Some of the potential forerunners in global contrast media injectors comprise Bayer AG, Guerbet Group, Bracco Imaging, Medtron AG, and Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd amongst several others.

Major Market Movements

Advanced medical imaging solutions to enable improved diagnostics across diverse medical conditions encourages adoption

Rising instances of critical medical conditions such as cancer, cardiac malfunctions, orthopedic and neurological disorders intensify need for advanced diagnostics

Companies diverting investments towards automation to comply with sophisticated healthcare delivery

Astronomical adoption rates anticipated on the back of burgeoning geriatric population

Emerging regions to serve as growth hubs as healthcare expenditure and technological advances in imaging diagnostics pick momentum

