Cosmetics Business Market Segment Analysis by Key Players, Drivers, Regional, Competitive Landscape & Forecast To 2025

Advances in Cosmetovigilance Trending in Cosmetics Business Market

Besides evolving consumer preferences for multi-functional cosmetic products as well as growing aesthetic sense amongst users, coupled with growing spending capabilities towards aesthetic improvements continue to encourage sustainable growth in global cosmetics business market. Additionally, in recent years, with improved consumer mindfulness towards adequate safety standards for cosmetic products, the cosmetics business market is likely to witness significant disruptions in the coming years. In its bid to scout for recent developments and prevalent trends in cosmetics business market, Adroit Market Research (AMR) has recently compiled a new business intelligence report under the title, ‘Global Cosmetics Business Market by Drivers, Restraints, Competition Analysis and Trends, Forecast 2019-25’ included in its fast growing online data archive.

Matured Economies such as the US Introduce Stringent Safety and Quality Protocols for Cosmetics Business Market

Cosmetovigilance is an umbrella term defining safety protocols of all cosmetic and beauty products to limit occurrences of adverse reactions upon application. Twinning with pharmacovigilance, cosmetovigilance is gaining substantial momentum in recent years, owing to repeated instances of cosmetic reactions. Routine exposure to various chemicals present in cosmetics leads to crucial after effects amongst consumers.

New advances in cosmetic regulatory framework in the US offers rife growth possibilities in global cosmetics business market. In a recent development, Safe Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Act of 2018 which has recently been introduced in Illinois aspires to introduce major reforms in terms of chemical composition of cosmetics. Additionally, in response to this major reformation, FDA is estimated to carry out elaborate testing procedures to adjudge the quality and safety standards of cosmetics. These novel developments towards testing reformation are likely to align well with favorable growth trajectory in global cosmetics business market.

K-Beauty Innovations Trending in Cosmetics Business Space, Paving Way for Novel Exhibitions

Advances in K-beauty industry is yet another dominant trend in cosmetics business market. In this regard Korea is expected to house its annual Coex Exhibition in Seoul majorly focusing on personal care products K-beauty industry is strongly driven by authentic and traditional Korean beauty tactics that have been adequately commercialized to address modern beauty enthusiast. Events as such offer optimum platform for knowledge transfer in terms of innovation as well as scientific breakthroughs to suit consumer expectations, thereby paving way for astronomical growth spurt in cosmetics business market.

Further, the next big buzz in the cosmetics business is the gradual transformation of brick and mortar set-ups into e-commerce zones, orchestrating with massive digitization and growing consumer preferences for seamless access to multitude of cosmetic products.

Key Segments of the Global Cosmetics Business Market

By Category

Skin and Sun care products

Hair care products

Deodorants

Makeup and Color cosmetics

Fragrances

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Sales General departmental store Supermarkets Drug stores Brand outlets

Online Sales

By Gender

Men

Women

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

