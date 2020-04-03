Digital Assurance Market Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2026 with Major Key Vendors like -Micro Focus, Capgemini, Hexaware, Accenture, Wipro

Global Digital Assurance market accounted for $2.66 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.73 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.5 % during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing need of API monitoring and rising use of agile and devops methodologies in SDLC are driving the market growth. However, the shadow IT is a major risk area for organizations is the restraining factor for the market growth. Moreover, open source testing tools explore untapped potential and advancements in testing with the infusion of AI and machine learning technologies will provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Digital assurance is the practice of assuring smooth connections between different parts of digital ecosystems incorporating interconnected individuals, procedures and things cutting over the social, mobile, analytics and cloud stack.

By technology, cloud segment is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period as it is widely adopted by various enterprises across the globe, as cloud-based software and applications are cost-efficient and can be deployed even in a basic IT infrastructure. By geography, North America is expected to observe significant growth in the forecast period, mainly due to the increase in the adoption of digital technologies, agile and devops for Quality Assurance (QA), and testing activities in the region.

Some of the key players in this market include Micro Focus, Capgemini, Hexaware, Accenture, Wipro, Cigniti, SQS, Cognizant and TCS.

Testing Types Covered:

– Security Testing

– Functional Testing

– Application Programming Interface Testing

– Network Testing

– Usability Testing

– Performance Testing

Testing Modes Covered:

– Test Automation

– Manual Testing

Organization Size Covered:

– Large Enterprises

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Technologies Covered:

– Cloud

– Social Media

– Analytics

– Mobile

Applications Covered:

– Scouting

– Soil Monitoring

– Yield Monitoring

– Other Applications

