Electric AC Motors Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth by Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Electric AC Motors Market is accounted for $74.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $166.50 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The increasing automation in various industrial processes, use of electric AC motors in diverse applications such as healthcare, construction, automotive, and consumer goods among others are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, poor positioning control and inability to operate at low speeds are restricting the market growth.

An electric AC motor is driven with the help of alternating current (AC). The electric AC motor comprises two parts i.e. a stator located outside and a rotor located inside. An outside stator has the coils that produce the rotating magnetic field. There are various types of electric AC motors such as synchronous AC motors, and induction or asynchronous AC motors. In case of synchronous motors, the rotor moves precisely along with the speed of a rotating magnetic field. However, in an induction or asynchronous motor, the rotor moves at a speed lower than the magnetic field. Generally, the speed of the rotor in a motor depends on the AC supply frequency and the number of coils. However, the load on the motor plays a vital role in deciding the speed of a rotor. The greater the load, the greater the difference between the rotor’s actual speed and rotating magnetic field’s speed. Speed of the electric AC motor can be controlled with the help of a controller or a variable-frequency drive. AC controller is the device that controls the electric AC motor’s speed.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12151

Based on products, the synchronous segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth across several sectors, owing to benefits such as precise control of speed & position, sturdy construction, and efficient torque. By Geography, Asia-Pacific going to have a lucrative growth due to the presence of emerging industries such as healthcare, agriculture, construction, and automotive, substantial initiatives in research and development, and favorable government policies drive the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Electric AC Motors market include Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Johnson Electric, Ametek Inc., Asmo Co. Ltd., Baldor Electric Company Inc., Kirloskar Electric Company and ABB Limited.

Voltages Covered:

• Fractional HP Output

• Integral HP Output

Products Covered:

• Induction AC Motors

• Synchronous AC Motors

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12151/Single

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Transportation

• Agriculture

• Automotive

• Commercial

• Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment

• Household Appliances

• Industrial Machinery

• Motor Vehicles

• Residential

Channels Covered:

• Direct Sales

• Distributor

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12151