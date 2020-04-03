Electric Dryers Market: Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global electric dryers market size is anticipated to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024. An electric dryer is a kind of electronic home appliance that comprises a rotating drum, coiled wires to heat the air present inside the drum, and an exhaust vent to pass out water in the form of steam. It is widely used in the domestic sector to remove moisture from clothes and other textile products. Since these dryers offer faster drying cycle as compared to the traditional way of open drying of clothes, they are rapidly becoming an indispensable part of the domestic sector, especially in urban areas.

Market Trends:

Unlike air drying, electric dryers act as a more convenient option for drying clothes as they are less time consuming and work irrespective of the weather conditions. Air drying of clothes takes up a significant amount of time off an individual’s busy schedule, while electric dryers perform the task in less time and effectively as well. Apart from this, governments of several countries are promoting the use of energy-saving appliances. This has driven the consumers to opt for dryers with energy labels such as ENERGY STAR, which represent the energy efficiency rate of a product. Furthermore, innovative features such as delicate cycle, steam refresh, sanitize cycle and moisture sensors are also contributing to the demand for these dryers. Other factors such as rising disposable income, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers, and growing urbanization also contribute to the market growth.

Table Of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.3 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Electric Dryers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Vented Dryer

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ventless/Condenser Dryer

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Specialty Stores

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Company-Owned Stores

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Online

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Commercial

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Manufacturing Process

14.1 Product Overview

14.2 Raw Material Requirements

14.3 Manufacturing Process

14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

15.3.2 Whirlpool Corporation

15.3.3 Electrolux AB

15.3.4 LG Electronics

15.3.5 Arçelik

15.3.6 Gorenje

15.3.7 Haier Group Corporation

15.3.8 Panasonic Corporation

15.3.9 Smeg Group S.p.A.

15.3.10 GE

15.3.11 Asko

15.3.12 Crosslee

15.3.13 Hoovers

15.3.14 Kenmore Appliances

15.3.15 Midea

15.3.16 Miele

15.3.17 Robert Bosch

15.3.18 Robert Bosch GmbH

15.3.19 Sears Holdings (Kenmore)

