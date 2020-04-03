Electronic Shelf Label Market is expected to reach US$ 1,606.8 Bn in 2027

The electronic shelf label market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 406.6 Bn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 1,606.8 Bn by 2027.

Retailers use the electronic shelf label system for displaying product pricing on shelves. This system has benefits such as product pricing are automatically updated whenever a price is changed from a central control server. Hence its gaining popularity and boosting the need for the electronic shelf label market. The rising number of the supermarket, specialty store, and hypermarket are raising demand for the electronic shelf label market. US, China, Germany, France, and Japan are five major countries contributing to the highest revenue share in the electronic shelf label market.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007465/

The European region led the electronic shelf label market in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period 2019-2027. In the European market, digitization is making its significance in grocery stores. Some of the largest retail companies present in European territory are Ahold Delhaize, REWE Combine, Tesco PLC, IKEA Group, Inditex, LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton S.A., Carrefour, and Auchan Holding SA among others. Also, mentioned retail stores are amongst the top 25 retailers of the region; therefore, the installation of advanced IoT technologies would be gaining high momentum. Moreover, small retail traders such as mom and pop stores, corner shops endure being an optimistic entrepreneur in the region. Several new shops and retail stores are emerging in the region owing to the rising purchasing capacity of the masses.

Some of the other notable players in the global electronic shelf label market include Altierre Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Displaydata Limited, E Ink Holdings Inc., M2Communication, NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Ses-Imagotag, Teraoka Seiko, among others.

The report segments the global electronic shelf label market as follows:

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market – By Component

Displays

Battery

Transceiver

Microprocessor

Others

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market – By Product Type

LCD ESL

E-Paper based ESL

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market – By Store Type

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Non-Food Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market – By Communication Technology

Radio Frequency

Infrared

Near Field Communication

Others

Global Electronic Shelf Label Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America (MEA) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007465/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductors, Technology, Media, and telecommunication, Manufacturing and Construction.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/