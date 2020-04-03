Electronic Shelf Label Market Sophisticated Demand by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is accounted for $435.93 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,721.70 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increased operational efficiency with real-time product positioning, NFC penetration in POS and Smartphones and increase in retail infrastructure. However, high expenses for installation and supporting infrastructure are restraining the market growth.

Electronic shelf label (ESL) is an emerging system used for displaying product pricing and product information on shelves by using wireless communication networks such as radio frequency (RF) technology, and infrared (IR) technology to communicate with the back-end database. These labels help to eliminate the discrepancies in selling price of the products and displays reliable pricing to the customers.

Based on the component, Full-graphic e-paper ESL has is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing demand for price automation from the Tier I and Tier II retailers that rely on these ESLs to a large extent, as these ESLs support the graphic content and information. In addition, full graphic e-paper ESLs are a key to gain customer attention and make the in-store communication dynamic. By Geography, Asia Pacific market is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies (example: IoT, checkout-free stores, etc.) in the retail sector. In addition, the large revenue potential and increasing multi-channel retailing operations in India, China and the other ASEAN countries, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be flooded with ample revenue generation opportunities in the coming years.

Some of the key players in global electronic shelf label market are Diebold Nixdorf, Solum Co. Ltd, Advantech U.S., Pricer AB, M2Communication Hosting, Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd, Altierre Corporation, DisplayData Ltd., Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd., E Ink Holding Inc., LG Innotek, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V, Ses-Imagotag, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co.Ltd, MariElla Group, Wincor Nixdorf AG and Herbert Ltd.

Components Covered:

• Batteries

• Displays

• Microprocessors

• Hardware

• Services

• Software

• Other Components

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Sales

• Direct Sales

Types Covered:

• Large (7.1-10 inch)

• Mid-Large (3.1-7 inch)

• Standard (1-3 inch)

Communication Technologies Covered:

• Infra-Red (IR)

• Visible Light Communication (VLC)

• Near Field Communication (NFC)

• Radio frequency (RF)

• Beacon

• Customer Facing

• Bluetooth Enabled (BLE)

• Zigbee

• Wi-Fi

• Other Communication Technologies

End Users Covered:

• Drug Store/Pharmacies

• Consumer Electronics (Standalone)

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Specialty Stores

• Department Store

• Convenience Store

• Home Furnishing Stores

• DIY stores

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

