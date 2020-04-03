Electroretinography Market to Account to US$ 62.72 Mn by 2027

The global electroretinography market by product was led by fixed electroretinography segment. In 2018, the fixed electroretinography held a largest market share of 55.35% of the electroretinography market, by product. However, the portable electroretinography segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments the market in 2027 owing to ease in analysis of the results obtained as well as, limited discomfort caused to the patients during the test as compared to the fixed electroretinography.

Get sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003514/

The key players influencing the market are:

LKC Technologies, Inc

Diagnosys LLC

Electro-Diagnostic Imaging, Inc.

Diopsys, Inc.

Roland Consult Stasche & Finger GmbH

Metrovision

Costruzione Strumenti Oftalmici

Konan Medical USA, Inc.

Welch Allyn

Market Insights

The prevalence of diabetes retinopathy, cataract, conjunctivitis, retinal disorders and age-relate macular degeneration are said to increase with the rising ageing population. In addition, findings also reveals that children are also more prone to develop eye disorders such as glaucoma, conjunctivitis and night blindness among others. Vision loss due to eye diseases is a major health problem, which immensely affects the quality of life. In 2015, across the globe approximately 34.3 million people were registered as blind, an additional around 24.3 million had severe vision impairment, 214 million had moderate vision impairment, and 663 million had near vision impairment. Vision loss is the third largest cause of impairment after anaemia and hearing loss. Cataract is the other most commonly observed eye disorder that is found in the developing nations were the access to the qualified professionals are less. Therefore, the cataract is responsible for more than 50% of the cases of blindness in some of the areas which is likely to increase the demand for the ophthalmologists to grow. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the market for the electroretinography is likely to grow in the coming future.

Electroretinography Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Electroretinography Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Healthcare Market Across the Globes Owes Growth Opportunities

The rise in the prevalence of the vision impairment and other eye diseases are leading to the increasing number of patients for diagnosis and treatments. The rise in the diagnosis and treatments are rowing due to the rising awareness and change in the healthcare facilities and services. The technological advancements are driving more research and developments across the medical device industries. Owing to the advancement in the medical device industry, the healthcare industry has witnessed significant growth due to transformations during the last few years. Various technological advancements have been witnessed in the industry such as, scalp cooling technology, wearable contacts and use of 3D visualization for surgeries. Countries across the globe have been preferring advanced technologies in healthcare. With a need for better healthcare facilities, Technology-Enabled Care (TEC) solutions are being preferred to in the healthcare systems in the emerging economies. The increase in ageing population, incidences of chronic illnesses and pediatric care are the primary factors driving the growth of healthcare sector.

Application Insights

The global electroretinography market by application segment was led by clinical. In 2018, the clinical held a largest market share of 79.2% of the electroretinography market, by application. The clinical segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027. The prevalence of eye disorders on a large scale is expected to be a vital factor driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global electroretinography industry by the market players. For instance, Diopsys, Inc. launched two new additions to its portfolio at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) meeting: the Diopsys Retina Plus, an advanced flicker electroretinography (ERG) system scalable to create a complete visual electrophysiology suite; and a multifocal electroretinography (mfERG) module for use with Diopsys NOVA, Diopsys ARGOS, or the new Retina Plus platforms. These innovative launches made by the company help in strengthening their market position as compared to other players operating in the market.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003514/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]