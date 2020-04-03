Europe Dry Eye Syndrome Market 2026 Is Driven By Increasing Prevalence of Dry Eye Diseases and Changing Geographical Trends|Allergan, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Novartis Ag, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Akorn, Inc

Europe dry eye syndrome market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in the Europe dry eye syndrome market are Allergan, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Novartis Ag, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Akorn, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novaliq Gmbh, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cardinal Health, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited., Cipla Inc., Perrigo Company Plc, Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Horus Pharma, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Visufarma, Hubrx and others.

Segmentation: Europe Dry Eye Syndrome Market

Europe dry eye syndrome market is segmented into ten notable segments which are basis of product type, dosage type, drug class, dose, medication type, container type, packaging type, type, end user and distribution channel.

· On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into tear stimulators, artificial tears, secretagogue and others

· On the basis of dosage type, the market is segmented into liquid, semi solid and others

· On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into anti-inflammatory, lubricating agents, anti-infectives, anti-allergics, cholinergics and others

· On the basis of dose, the market is segmented into multi dose and unit dose

· On the basis of medication type, the market is segmented into prescription (RX) drugs, and over the counter (OTC) drugs

· On the basis of container type, the market is segmented into unit dose vials, bottles, and tubes

· On the basis of packaging type, the market is segmented into plastic, glass, and aluminium

· On the basis of type, the market is segmented into generics and brands

· On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into home healthcare, hospitals, clinics, and others

· On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others

Drivers: Dry Eye Syndrome Market

· Increasing prevalence of dry eye diseases

· Changing geographical trends to drive the market

Restraints:

· Stringent regulatory proces

· Unmet medical needs

Opportunity:

· Emerging market presents significant opportunities

Challenge:

· Increasing number of players

