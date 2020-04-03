Expanding Scope in Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market 2023major key companies profiled like Halliburton Company,Baker Hughes,Nalco Champion,BASF SE

The global crude oil flow improvers market was valued at $1,282 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach $1,920 million by 2023. Crude oil flow improvers function as additive that provides suitable solution during crude oil extraction processes and maximize the production. Viscosity of heavy crude oil is crucial for long-distance transport to maintain its quality or state.

Crude oil flow improvers enable reduction in viscosity of oil for processing and transport, thereby improving production performance and reducing operational costs. It is extracted from remote locations; hence, it is essential to transport extracted oil to appropriate destinations through pipelines, which is the most preferred and efficient way. High viscosity of heavy crude oil and its transportation specifically in cold regions is quite challenging as it becomes thicker with the decrease in temperature. Thus, crude oil flow improvers are widely used to control viscosity, reduce the turbulence, and increase the flow rate inside the pipelines.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Halliburton Company,Baker Hughes,Nalco Champion,BASF SE,Schlumberger,Clariant,Dorf Ketal,Lubrizol Specialty Products, Inc.,Infineum,Evonik Industries.

In 2016, North America led the global crude oil flow improvers market, owing to the increase in adoption of nontraditional oil extraction techniques such as hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling. It increases the production of crude oil, in turn boost the need for flow improvers to reduce viscosity of oil to move freely through pipes. U.S. was the leading country in the North America crude oil flow improvers market, followed by Canada. LAMEA followed North America, owing to the increase in investment in the development of new oil well and rise in demand for crude oil flow improvers.

The global market is driven by the increase in crude oil production globally owing to high demand and rise in demand for crude oil flow improvers from the developing markets such as Middle East and Africa. Moreover, rise in hydraulic fracturing is expected to increase the demand for crude oil flow improvers. However, steady decline in crude oil prices and environmental concerns are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future.

The global crude oil flow improver market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided as paraffin inhibitors, asphaltene inhibitors, scale inhibitors, and hydrate inhibitors. On the basis of application, it is categorized into extraction, pipeline, and refinery. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Crude Oil Flow Improvers market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

