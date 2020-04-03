Facade Market 2020 Competitive Benchmarking And Regions Analysis: ROCKWOOL International A/S, Schüco International KG, Aedas Enclos corp., HansenGroup A/S, YKK AP America

Latest market study on “Facade Market to 2025 by Material (Glass & Metal, Concrete & Steel, Ceramic, and Wood); and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial); -Global Analysis and Forecast”, the facade market is estimated to reach US$ 197.3 Bn by 2025 from US$ 165.3 Bn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The facades plays a vital role in capturing the attention of individuals. In the earlier times, the facades were considered as the main structure of all buildings. In recent times, infinite design of facades are made based on style, composition, color, and decoration. Initially, facades were used in houses, and the commercial construction is supposed to raise the aesthetic values. With the era, up gradation in technology and awareness of about the advantages of facades has increased the adoption among industries as well. Also, industrial sector is experiencing a fair demand in facades due to its capabilities of enhancing the workability, reducing permeability of water, and use of various chemicals. It also prevents infrastructure from acid and other harmful attacks.

In Middle Eastern countries, fire safety has gained a major focus and thus standards has been laid down in respect to materials of façade to be used during construction of building. Fire resistant facades materials are being installed in the residential and commercial constructions. Further, it has been estimated that the drive for smart buildings is causing a shift in the design of facades and its installations. Vegetated green façades are gaining traction in the region. The face of the UAE is changing because façade innovation is happening. Local design preferences are shifting, and it’s taking us from the skyscraper age to more humble architecture that consists of low-rise buildings, familiar materials and technology innovation.

The global facade market is segmented on the basis of application which is fragmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial sector is leading the façade market followed by residential. The advantages of facades, when coupled with increasing investment from regulatory bodies to improve tourism industry. Tourism sector is also responsible to grow the market of facades. The rise in the commercial infrastructures among in Middle Eastern countries pose a prominent future for the facades market. In a current scenario, commercial sector holds a high market share owing to the fact of increase in the construction of office complexes, malls, hotels, railway station, airports, museum, and others. However, residential is growing at a highest CAGR.

Facade market operates in a highly fragmented industry with large number of local players capturing market place. Key players in the market are collaborating with other providers of facade to gain high market share. Some of the key players operating in the facade market includes FunderMax GmbH, Apogee Enterprises, Inc., National Construction Enterprises, Inc., ROCKWOOL International A/S, Schüco International KG, Aedas Enclos corp., HansenGroup A/S, YKK AP America, Inc., and Bouygues SA among others.

The report segments the global facade market as follows:

Global Facades Market – By Material



Glass & Metal

Concrete & Steel

Ceramic

Wood

Others

Global Facades Market – By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

