Food Texture Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) | Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., Avebe, Cargill

The Food Texture Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Food & Beverage industries should drive Food Texture market size. Food texture is an important characteristic which drives the consumer into buying a food product. The key aspect where the texture is to be addressed is while maintain the cost optimization during food formulations and also maintain the desirable taste of the food.

Further,The Food Texture market accounted to 11.5 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Global Food Texture Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2027. The report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Food Texture industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., Avebe, Cargill Inc., CP Kelco, E.I. Dupont DE Nemours & Company, Estelle Chemicals, Fiberstar Inc., FMC Corporation, Fuerst Day Lawson, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group, Lonza Group Ltd, Naturex, Nexira, Palsgaard A/S, Penford Corporation, Premium Ingredients, Puratos Group, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Royal DSM N.V., Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc, Tic Gums Inc., Royal DSM

By Type (Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Specialty Starch, Others), By Function (Thickening Agent, Gelling Agent, Emulsifying Agent, Stabilizing Agent, Others), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Snacks & Savory, Sauces & Dressings, Meat & Poultry Products, Beverages and Others)



Based on regions, the Food Texture Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising awareness of health

Increased trend of convenience foods

Growth in the demand of functioning agents

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Perception of consumers towards E-numbers

Global Food Texture Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report includes market shares of Food Texture Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

