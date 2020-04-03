GARDEN HOSES MARKET: 2020 INDUSTRY OVERVIEW, DEMAND, GROWTH PROSPECTS, COMPANY PROFILES, FUTURE INSIGHTS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Access sample of the [email protected] https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1466518

The Key Players Profiled in the market: H.D. Hudson Manufacturing Company, Terraflex Industries, Agya Engineering Co., Ajay Industrial Corporation Ltd., Mukesh Industries Limited, Polyhose India Pvt Ltd., Grand Industries, Zhejiang Taizhou Girui Plastic&Rubber Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Kingsir Valve Co., Ltd., Zhanjiang Qitai Industry & Trading Co., Ltd, Spectra Pipes, L Robinson & Co (Gillingham) Limited., Sera GmbH, Everbright Fire-Fighting Equipment (Nantong) Co. Ltd., Guangdong Heli Plastics Co., Ltd., Cixi Heshun Plastic Electric Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang City Lu Hong Plastic, Industry Co., Ltd., Tianjin Qiantongda Rubber Products Trading Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Kareem Sports Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Dongyang City Lanboom Rubber and Plastic Co., Ltd.

Moreover, increased investments in the region by leading players in the global sector are likely to drive the Garden Hoses market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The global Garden Hoses market is primarily segmented by material, size, application, and region.

On the basis of material, the market is split into:

Natural Rubber

Nitrile Rubber

Polyurethane

PVC

Others (Polyethylene, Silicone).

Based on size, the market is divided into:

Less than 0.5 inch

5 inch-1.0 inch

More than 1.0 inch.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Others.

Target Audience:

Garden Hoses manufacturer & Technology Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies.

Global Garden Hoses Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Global Garden Hoses Market — Market Overview

4. Global Garden Hoses Market — Industry Trends

5. Global Garden Hoses Market — Material Outlook

6. Global Garden Hoses Market — Size Outlook

7. Global Garden Hoses Market — Application Outlook

8. Global Garden Hoses Market — By Regional Outlook

9. Competitive Landscape & Company Profile.

