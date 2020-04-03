Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market Research Report Forecast 2020 to 2026 Market Production and Market Share by Application, Type, Top Manufacturers
Global ambulatory electronic health records market is set to witness of substantial CAGR of 6.37% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for cloud based EHR solutions and rising healthcare expenditure are the factors for the market growth.
Ambulatory Electronic Health Records market report presents the best market and business solutions to ABC industry in this rapidly revolutionizing market place to thrive in the market. This market research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which spans several market dynamics. Market definition gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Competitor strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions can be utilized well by the healthcare industry to take better steps for selling goods and services.
Competitive Analysis:
Global ambulatory electronic health records market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ambulatory electronic health records market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ambulatory electronic health records market are Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Inc., eMDs, Inc., VIRENCE HEALTH, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Athenahealth., NXGN Management, LLC, Medical Information Technology, Inc., MEDHOST., Greenway Health, LLC, Aprima, Azalea Health among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, eMDs, Inc. announced the acquisition of Aprima Medical Software so they can provide advance clinical solutions to their patients. The distinctive combination of techniques and services help them to serve healthcare providers the most strong and extensive portfolio of alternatives available and that implies higher effect, enhanced efficiency, and less operational burden
- In January 2018, Allscripts announced the acquisition of Practice Fusion so the company can expand them in data sharing technologies, big data insights and analytics, , and provide clinical trial solutions to help life sciences organizations to enhance bringing life-changing therapies to market. This acquisition will help the company provide advance health information technology and solutions
Segmentation: Global Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Market
By Delivery Mode
- Cloud-Based Solutions
- On-Premise Solutions
By Application
- Practice Management
- Patient Management
- E-Prescribing
- Referral Management
- Population Health Management
- Decision Support
- Health Analytics
By Practice Size
- Large Practices
- Small-to-Medium-Sized Practices
- Solo Practices
By End- User
- Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers
- Independent Centers
By Function
- Reporting, Planning
- Billing, Analysis
- Remote Medicine Engagement
- Medical Assistance
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
