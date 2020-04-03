You are here

Global Beauty Devices Market Industry Trends And Developments 2019-2026|Nu Skin Enterprises, Panasonic Corporation, Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal, TRIA BEAUTY, Koninklijke Philips N.V

Beauty Device Market is anticipated to grow at healthy rate of 19.57% CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 accounting an outstanding estimated value of USD 166.06 billion by 2026. Rising population is germinating much known challenge, the pollution. Sky rocketing instances of hair and skin problems because of exposure to UV radiations, pollution, and contaminated water are resulting in high rate of dermatological disorders, commonly known as photoaging. Subjected mass is already highly aware of this dilemma and are in demand for best to best skin care and anti-hair fall products available in beauty device market to help in revive their youth back. Market outlook anticipates the speeding opportunity for cosmetic and beauty industry lies in familiarity of this   situation for generating huge revenue and growth in global beauty devices market.
Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Beauty Devices report. The analysis of the medical devicer  industry and its effect on the current market environment has been summarized properly in this Beauty Devices market research report. Nevertheless, this global Beauty Devices market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. In this report, the information of various market segments have been covered, researched and investigated which depends on various market and industry fragments, for example, application, vertical, arrangement model, end client, and geography.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

  • Nu Skin Enterprises
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Procter & Gamble
  • L’Oréal
  • TRIA BEAUTY
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Silkn.com
  • Amorepacific.
  • SPECTRUM BRANDS, INC.
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • Conair Corporation

Scope of the Beauty Devices Market

Beauty market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America in South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland and Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Middle East and Africa.

All country based analysis of the beauty device market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. The different constraints links up on whole to build a complete market, the following para describes the bifurcation of the markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into hair removal devices, cleansing devices, acne devices, rejuvenation devices, light/LED therapy and photorejuvenation devices, oxygen and steamer devices, hair growth devices, skin derma rollers, cellulite reduction devices. On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into salon, spa, home and others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into domestic purpose, commercial purpose, others. Lastly the end user is the final segmentation which is segmented into hospitals, clinics, dermatology clinics, skin and beauty clinics, and cosmetic centers.

Market Drivers

  • Increasing geriatric population drives the market
  • Rising demand for anti-aging products and devices among population will drive the market growth
  • Rising lifestyle quotient are factor which led to market expansion
  • Growing technological advancement and development is driving the market

Market Restraints

  • Availability of cheaper beauty products in the market is restraining the market growth
  • High cost of these beauty products will also act as a restraint for the market.

Key Pointers Covered in the Beauty Devices Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

  • Market Size
  • Market New Sales Volumes
  • Market Replacement Sales Volumes
  • Market Installed Base
  • Market By Brands
  • Market Procedure Volumes
  • Market Product Price Analysis
  • Market Healthcare Outcomes
  • Market Cost of Care Analysis
  • Market Shares in different regions
  • Recent Developments for Market Competitors
  • Market Upcoming Applications
  • Market innovators study

