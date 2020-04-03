Global Personal Exercise Mats Market Overview, Leading Player, Application, Trends & Forecast to 2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Personal Exercise Mats market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Personal Exercise Mats business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Personal Exercise Mats market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
EuProMed
PrAna Revolutionary
Airex AG
Lululemon
Manduka PROlite
Lotus Design
Equilibrium DFS
Jade Yoga
Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
Eco Yoga
Toplus
Aurorae
Aerolite
Gaiam
Kharma Khare
HATHAYOGA
Keep well
Hosa Group
Under Armor
Barefoot Yoga
Liforme
Bean Products
A. Kolckmann
Yogasana
JiangXi Lveten Plastic Industry
Microcell Composite
Shenzhen Haifuxing Technology
Yogarugs
Khataland
IKU
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
This study considers the Personal Exercise Mats value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
PVC Exercise Mats
Rubber Exercise Mats
TPE Yoga Exercise Mats
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household
Club
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Personal Exercise Mats consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Personal Exercise Mats market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Personal Exercise Mats manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Personal Exercise Mats with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Personal Exercise Mats submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Personal Exercise Mats Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Personal Exercise Mats Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Personal Exercise Mats Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Personal Exercise Mats Segment by Type
2.2.1 PVC Exercise Mats
2.2.2 Rubber Exercise Mats
2.2.3 TPE Yoga Exercise Mats
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Personal Exercise Mats Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Personal Exercise Mats Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Personal Exercise Mats Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Personal Exercise Mats Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Personal Exercise Mats Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household
2.4.2 Club
2.4.3 Other
2.5 Personal Exercise Mats Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Personal Exercise Mats Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Personal Exercise Mats Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Personal Exercise Mats Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Personal Exercise Mats by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Personal Exercise
Continued….
