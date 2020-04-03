Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2026

The Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;

The Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) market is valued approximately USD 669.71 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Market player included in this report are:

Soitec

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Globalwafers

Sumco

Simgui

Globalfoundries

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Towerjazz

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Murata Manufacturing

Skyworks Solutions

Qorvo

Major segments covered in the Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market report include:

By Water Size:

200 mm and Less than 200 mm

300 mm

By Water Type:

RF-SOI

PD-SOI

FD-SOI

Power-SOI

Emerging-SOI

By Technology:

Smart Cut

Bonding

Layer Transfer

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Datacom & Telecom

Industrial

Military, Defense & Aerospace

By Product:

RF Fem

MEMS

Power

Optical Communication

Image Sensing

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

