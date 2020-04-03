Home Security Cameras Market Overview on Future Threats by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Home Security Cameras Market is accounted for $2.76 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.78 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of smart homes, increasing awareness regarding security and safety and ease of installation of security cameras. However, the high cost of cameras and its maintenance is restricting the market growth.

A home security camera is a surveillance camera that can be deployed either outside or inside the house/building to monitor suspicious activities happening in and around the premise. Home security cameras are available in a wide variety of specifications, sizes, and resolution, but their prime function is to capture and store a video for security purpose. Home security cameras help to monitor the activities in the house as well as around the house.

Based on the product, IP cameras are the most popular owing to its easy deployment options. An Internet Protocol camera is a type of digital video camera that receives control data and sends image data via the Internet. They are commonly used for surveillance. Unlike analog closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, they require no local recording device, but only a local area network. By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The region is experiencing growing advancement in infrastructure, support from government bodies, and various emergence new companies providing services, and the rise of technology are the major reasons for this steep growth in the region

Some of the key players in global Home Security Cameras market are Motorola Home, Panasonic, Bosch Security Systems, Sony, Shenzhen Leshi Video Tech. Co., Ltd, Netgear, Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd, Leshi Video Type Co. Ltd, FrontPoint Security Solutions, LLC, Axis Communications, ADT Inc., Samsung, Toshiba, Honeywell, Nest Cam and Godrej Security Solutions.

Services Covered:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

• Self-Installed Services

Types Covered:

• Outdoor Security Camera

• Indoor Security Camera

Products Covered:

• Bullet Security Camera

• Thermal Security Camera

• Dome Security Camera

• Pan Tilt Zoom (PTZ) Security Camera

• Internet Protocol (IP) Security Camera

• Other Products

Resolutions Covered:

• High Definition (HD)

• Ultra High Definition (HD)

• Non-High Definition (HD)

• Full High Definition (HD)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

