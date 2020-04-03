Hot Stamping Foil Market Outlook 2020 – Huge Growth, Trends, Revenue And In-Depth Analysis 2026
The following manufacturers are covered:
UNIVACCO Foils
Nakai Industrial Co., Ltd
KOLON Corporation
Crown Roll Leaf, Inc
K Laser
WASHIN CHEMICAL INDUSTRY
API
KURZ
KATANI
Foilco
OIKE & Co., Ltd
NAKAJIMA METAL LEAF, POWDER Co
CFC International(ITW Foils)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Hot Stamping Foil Market by Type
Hologram Hot Stamping Foil
Pigment Hot Stamping Foil
Metallic Hot Stamping Foil
Specialty Foils
Hot Stamping Foil Market By Application
Cigarettes & Beverages
Cosmetics
Consumer Electronics
Pharmaceuticals
Automobiles
Currency Printing
Textile & Apparels
Publication & Commercial
