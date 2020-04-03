Ice-Resistant Coatings Market: coming out this year will drive leading key players

The global market for ice-resistant coatings should grow from $404.5 million in 2018 to $1.2 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3% from 2018 to 2023.

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11633

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets of ice-resistant coatings used globally in various types of applications. The market is broken down by major substrate types, by application and by region. The market for ice-resistant coatings is also estimated by key countries across regions. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2023 are given for each major substrate type, application and regional markets.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for ice-resistant coatings. It explains the major market drivers of the global ice-resistant coatings industry, the current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the global ice-resistant coating market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the ice-resistant coatings industry globally.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11633

Report Includes:

– 46 data tables and 13 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for ice resistant surfaces

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

– Description of types of ice-resistant surfaces, their application and the market growth

– Discussion about key types of ice resistant surfaces based on technology, coatings, applications and systems

– Insight into government initiatives for the environmentally friendly and cost-efficient ways to resolve the issues of ice formation and accretion

– Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the industry, including Battelle, Clariant International Ltd., DowDuPont, Evonik Industries and PPG Industries

Summary

A coating is defined as a layer on the substrate with the ability to protect the adhered surface from the external environmental detriments.

Ice resistant coatings, also referred to as anti-ice coatings, ice-repellant coatings and icephobic coatings, protect the coated surface from snow, ice, frost and sleet. These coatings prevent ice or snow adhesion to the surface and can be applied to various types of substrates such as plastics, metals, concrete, glass and composite materials.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected]: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11633/Single

Ice or snow buildup on the surface is a common problem witnessed in cold-climate areas. The icing of surfaces leads to safety concerns, impaired functionality, and high economic and environmental costs associated with deicing activities. The demand for ice-resistant coatings is increasing in cold climate areas across the world, especially in Europe and North America. This is due to their ability to offer more permanent, cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions to the current deicing and anti-icing systems used in the industry