Integrated Building Management Systems Market to 2026: Rising Demand, Trends and New Technologies by United Technologies, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Phoenix Energy Technologies

An integrated building management system is a master control system that networks all of the mechanical, electrical, IT, and security systems of a facility, unifying them into a single system so they can share information and work together seamlessly. Integrating all of the components into a single cohesive unit allows the various systems to share information so they can work more effectively. The end result of this interoperability is greater efficiency, lowered operating costs, and a more secure and responsive building environment.

Based on the type, the hardware segment has growing importance due to the increase in buildings and building management systems over individual building management systems and by replacing an unconnected system in existing buildings. By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the increased adoption of advanced technology like power-line communications.

Some of the key players profiled in the Integrated Building Management Systems market include United Technologies, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Phoenix Energy Technologies, Oberix, MS Group, Johnson Controls, Jardine Engineering Corporation, Honeywell, Demont Engineering, Cisco, BuildingLogiX, Building IQ, Bosch Security, Bajaj Electricals, Avanceon, AllGreenEcotech and Alerton.

Types Covered:

– Software

– Services

– Hardware

Managements Covered:

– Security Management

– Infrastructure Management

– Facility Management

– Energy Management

– Emergency Management

Products Covered:

– Standards and Data Distribution

– Security and Access Controls

– Outdoor Controls

– Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Controls

– General Lighting Controls

– Entertainment Controls

– Communication Protocols

Applications Covered:

– Residential and Retail

– Religious Centers

– Office Space

– Manufacturing Buildings

– Life Science

– Hospitality

– Government Buildings

– Educational Centers

– Commercial Buildings

