Internet security Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook with Top Key Players by 2026 | Dell, Trend Micro, Intel, CISCO Systems, Hewlett Packard (HP) Company, Kaspersky Lab

Global Internet Security Market is expected to grow from $31.17 billion in 2017 to reach $76.01 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.4%. Increasing use of mobile applications, evolving cyber threats, favourable regulations by government, innovative product development and increasing execution of IoT and Big Data are some of the predominant growth drivers of the market. On the contrary, lack of skilled workforce and soaring costs of cyber security products are limiting the market. Moreover, growing demand in e-commerce and e-governance is providing significant opportunity for the market growth.

Depending on end user, government segment commanded the largest market share due to rising government expenses towards the implementation of government security installations in the developing countries. Moreover, increasing demand for cyber security solutions to maintain homeland security will also contribute towards the market growth.

Based on geography, North America is expected to dominate the global market with a largest market share due to rising mobile data traffic, accessibility of faster internet connections and growing penetration of internet-enabled devices.

Some of the key players in this market include Dell (SonicWall, Inc.), Trend Micro, Intel Corporation (McAfee, Inc.), CISCO Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard (HP) Company, Kaspersky Lab, Symantec Corporation, Google Incorporation, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, BlackStratus, Trustwave Holdings, Wurldtech Security Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies and Fortinet.

Products Covered:

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

Technologies Covered:

– Cryptography

– Content Filtering

– Access Control Technology

– Authentication Technology

End Users Covered:

– Retail

– Telecom & IT

– Manufacturing

– Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence

– Information and communication technology (ICT)

– Healthcare

– Transportation

– Education

– Government

– Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

– Other End Users

