INTRAVENOUS IRON THERAPY MARKET ANALYSIS BY POTENTIAL GROWTH, TOP COMPANIES ACTAVIS, GALENICA, SANOFI, PHARMACOSMOS, ROCKWELL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, AMERICAN REGENT

The Global Intravenous Iron Therapy Market is one of the most important mineral present inside the human body. It carries oxygen throughout the body via the blood, which is further utilized by cells and tissue to get energy for all vital biological processes. Increasing number of accidents and surgeries is expected to be a key driver for the growth. Moreover, growing trends and developments in the intravenous iron drug market such as bundled payment system, increasing penetration in the gynecology market and novel product development are the major factor driving the market growth in the review period. However, stringent regulations and side-effects associated with IV iron products may impede the market growth in the review period..

Key players profiled in the report includes: Actavis, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Galenica Ltd.,, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Vifor Pharma Ltd.,, American Regent, Inc., Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pharmacosmos A/S,, Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc., Sanofi.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

On the basis of product type, the market is split into:

* Ferric Carboxymaltose

* Iron Sucrose

* Iron Dextran

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Nephrology

* Gynecology & Obstetrics

* Gastroenterology

* Oncology

Target Audience:

* Intravenous Iron Therapy Manufacturers

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies.

