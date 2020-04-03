Linen Market by Sub Segments, Industry Demands & Trends, Market Insight & Forecast By 2025

The report entitled linen market also gives a detailed idea of various technologies used by the manufacturers and industry experts to enhance the technological intervention in this market. An in-depth study in terms of production, market revenue share and price is also a major factor of focus in this report. The company profile section also focuses on companies planning expansions. This can be very well studies through regional segmentation as all the key market players play an important role in uplifting the region they operate in.

Linen own a poor elasticity and does not spring back readily. Moreover it easily gets wrinkles which it uses in certain class of clothing and accessories and hence acting as a major restrain in wide acceptance of linen fabric. Moreover linen is high priced fabrics and hence the threats from substitute such as cotton fabrics are high.

Linen fabrics are most popular in humid and hot climatic region such as Middle East and Asia Pacific. The various advantages associated with linen fabrics driving the US bed linen market include lint-free, softer for a longer duration, smoothness. The use of linen fabric as a fashionable accessories and a style statement in emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India is uplifting the global linen fabric market.

Europe holds the tag of one of the largest producer and consumers of the linen fabric in the world. It is then followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Italy and Belgium is leading producer of linen fabric in Europe. China and Australia are believed to be one of the biggest market holders of linen fabrics in Asia Pacific whereas the U.S. accounts for largest linen market for high quality linen fabric in North America.

The demand for linen fabrics in Asia Pacific is increasing in double digits and anticipated to rise at even high rate of CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising purchasing power of consumers in developing countries such as China and India. European and North American market is estimated to grow at moderate rate over the forecast period.

Linen fabric is generally made from the fibers of the flax plant. Textiles made up of linen fibbers are natural absorbent and commonly known for their exception freshness and coolness in hot weather. The major product made up of linen fibbers include beach, wash towels, napkins, bed linens, chair covers, tablecloths, bags, aprons, and men’s & women’s wear.

Linen fabrics generally has a high-pitched natural gleam, textured, and crisp. Its naturally curated color ranges between coffee, grey, shades of ivory. White color linen can also be created by heavily balanced bleaching of the fibbers. Smooth and minimum weight linen fabric is generally used in both women and men wear. Whereas rough and thick linen are mostly used in table cloths, towels, and bags.

The global linen market is segmented into several classifications including product type, application, and region. Based on the product type the linen market is categorized by dry spun yarn, wet spun yarn, and blended yarn. On the basis of application the market is driven by bed sheet, clothing, bed linens, and decoration. Based on the region the market is widely range to North America, Europe, China, India, and others.

Leading players of the global linen market include NZ Group, Huzhou Goldrich Linen Textile, Jiangsu Chunlong Flax Textile, Yogi Yarns, STAR Group, Shibui Knits, Qichun County Dongshen Textile, Kingdom, Long Da linen Textile, and Siulas.

