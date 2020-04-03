Microarray Analysis Market Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations and Growth till 2027

Microarray analysis is a technique that utilizes microchips containing anchored arrays of short DNA elements (known as probes) for the large-scale interrogation of gene expression. Proteins, nucleic acid samples are labelled and applied to the gene chips, and hybridization to specific probes is identified by imaging and subsequent data processing. This analysis allows scientist to generate and assess very large amounts of data. Microarrays can be used to detect DNA, or RNA (as cDNA after reverse transcription) that may or may not be translated into proteins.

The microarray analysis market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing genomics and proteomics research, increasing application areas of microarrays and growing incidences of cancer. However, high cost of these tests and need of technologically advanced instruments hampers growth of this market.

The report aims to provide an overview of global microarray analysis market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, application, end user and geography. The global microarray analysis market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading microarray analysis market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global microarray analysis market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application, and end user. Based on product, the microarray analysis market is segmented as consumables, software and services, instruments. Based on type, the microarray analysis market is segmented as DNA microarrays, protein microarrays, and other microarrays. On the basis of application the microarray analysis market is segmented as research applications, drug discovery, disease diagnostics, and other applications. The end user segment consists of research & academic institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Microarray analysis market based on product, type application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The microarray analysis market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

