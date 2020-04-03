Mobile BI Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 21.6% to Reach $15,990 million by 2023| International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

The global mobile BI market accounted for $4,103 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% to reach $15,990 million by 2023. With the increase in number of smartphone users, the market has generated a significant amount of revenue.

Real time accessibility of information on the cross mobile platforms drives the mobile BI industry significantly and the growth is expected to increase further during forecast period.

The global mobile BI market report is segmented into application, industry vertical, type, and region. On the basis of application, the market is classified into fraud and security management, sales and marketing management (customer engagement and analysis), predictive asset maintenance, risk and compliance management, supply chain management & operations, and others.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Information Builders Inc., Tibco Software Inc., Yellowfin International Pty. Ltd, and Olik Technologies Inc.

Based on industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, and others (manufacturing, education, transportation, and logistics). On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into software and services. The regional market is further analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is expected to dominate the mobile BI market, owing to high speed and advanced internet infrastructure, high speed internet connectivity in the developing countries, high demand for smartphones, and increase in popularity of media & entertainment and health & fitness.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period, due to high number of mobile internet users. China houses the largest market in Asia-Pacific and is expected to surpass the U.S. mobile BI industry in terms of market size.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Mobile BI market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

