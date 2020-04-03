Operational Room Management Market Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis Becton, Dickinson and Company, Omnicell, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Global Operational Room Management Market, By Component (Software, Services), By Solution (Data Management & Communication Solutions, Anesthesia Information Management Solutions, Others), By Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Web-Based, Cloud Based), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

The Global Operational Room Management Market is expected to reach USD 2.04 Billion by 2025 from USD 4.70 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Major Market competitors/players: Global Operational Room Management Market

Some of the major players operating in the operational room management market consist of Becton, Dickinson and Company, Omnicell, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Getinge AB, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cerner Corp., Steris PLC, Nexus AG, General Electric Company, Optum Inc, McKesson Corp, COMEG Medical Technologies, Orpheus Medical, DxC Technology, EIZO, Brainlab, Picis Clinical Solutions, MEDITECH, Stryker Corporation, HCA Healthcare, TECSYS Inc, HCA Healthcare, Owens & Minor Medical, Inc. among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Operational Room Management Market

The global operational room management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of operational room management system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition: Global Operational Room Management Market

Operating management provides the maximum operational efficiency and facility management in the operating room suite. The main purpose of operating room management is ensuring the patient safety and high quality of care, enhancing patient’s satisfaction, decreasing the patient delay in the hospitals, enhancing the efficiency of operating room utilization, staff and materials to reduce the expense. The main aim of operating room management is to provide the better environment for interaction between surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, technicians, hospital managers and patients. Operation room management is common responsibility that consists of surgical suite to optimize patient outcome and surgeon access and minimize patient delay while maximizing resource efficiency (personnel, equipment, and time) and maintaining an effective workplace for all personnel (surgical, nursing, and anesthesiology). In November 2013, Merivaara launched a new version of integrated operating room system, OpenOR. This enabled high quality video transmission with zero latency. Helsinki University Central Hospital (HUCH) is the first institute to license this new system from Merivaara. Merivaara Q-Flow surgical light improves the working environment in operating rooms as well as offers a new way to reduce the risk of infections. The light gives superb color rendering, particularly in red and skin shades, which make the product perfect for a variety of surgeries such as internal or plastic surgery.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of supply management software Increase in geriatric populace, and occurrence of chronic disease Increase in the redevelopment projects and funding to improve infrastructure

High installation and maintenance cost of equipment

Lack of awareness

Technical constraints include concerns of information security

Market Segmentation:-

To comprehend Global Operational Room Management market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Operational Room Management market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

