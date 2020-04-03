People Counting System Market 2027 Study of Top Players Axiomatic Technologies Corporation, Axis Communications AB, CountWise, Dilax Intelcom

The increasing necessity of obtaining precise information related to the visitor visited in places such as shopping malls, hotels, and many more places. The people counting system provides various information such as outdoor and indoor analysis for reducing false alarms chances as well as traffic analysis too, which further lead towards the growth of people counting system market in the forecast period.

The rising concerns for safety and security at public places and increasing need for people counting systems in hospitality, sports, and entertainment applications are the primary drivers for the growth of the people counting system market. The mounting inclination toward deploying technologically advanced people counting systems, creating opportunities for the people counting system market in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Axiomatic Technologies Corporation, Axis Communications AB, CountWise, Dilax Intelcom GmbH, Eurotech, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, IEE S.A., InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd., RetailNext, Inc., Shoppertrak (Johnson Controls International plc)

The “Global People Counting System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of people counting system market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, offerings, end user, and geography. The global people counting system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading people counting system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global people counting system market is segmented on the type, technology, offerings, end user. Based on type the market is segmented into unidirectional, and bidirectional. On the basis of technology the market is bifurcated into infrared beam, thermal imaging, video-based technology, and others. Based on the offerings the market is segmented into hardware, and software. On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into retail stores, transportation, corporate, hospitality, banking and financial institutes (bfsi), healthcare, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PEOPLE COUNTING SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. PEOPLE COUNTING SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. PEOPLE COUNTING SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. PEOPLE COUNTING SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. PEOPLE COUNTING SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

9. PEOPLE COUNTING SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – OFFERING

10. PEOPLE COUNTING SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

11. PEOPLE COUNTING SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. PEOPLE COUNTING SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. AXIOMATIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

13.2. AXIS COUMMUNICATIONS AB

13.3. COUNTWISE

13.4. DILAX INTELCOM GMBH

13.5. EUROTECH

13.6. HELLA AGLAIA MOBILE VISION GMBH

13.7. IEE S.A.

13.8. INFRARED INTEGRATED SYSTEMS LTD.

13.9. RETAILNEXT, INC.

13.10. SHOPPERTRAK (JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC)

14. APPENDIX

