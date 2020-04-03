Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Global Forecast, Growth Share, Features, Trends, Opportunity, Scope, Industry Players and Outlook – 2027

Market Overview:

Increasing complications in project handling is expected to generate high demand in PPM solutions globally. The demand is further projected to be driven by factors like the increasing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) or workforce mobility. BYOD enables employees of a company to bring their own devices to the premises, this not only helps them to save money but also creates employee satisfaction. Thus, numerous organizations have already implemented this module in their business for better project management. The major factors beholding the market growth include, prevailing apprehensions related to installation and usage, and security concerns regarding the software as a service (SaaS)-based PPM solution.

The report on the area of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the market Project Portfolio Management (PPM).

Ca Technologies

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

Planisware

Changepoint Corporation

Innotas

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Celoxis Technologies

Planview

Workfront, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentation of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Extract Type, Form and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market through the segments and sub-segments.

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Landscape

4 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market – Five Forces Analysis

Market Table Of Content to be Continue…..,

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

