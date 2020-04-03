Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market to Perceive Substantial Growth at High CAGR by 2027: 3M, Aeroqual, Beckman Coulter, Ecotech Group, Honeywell International

Businesses today have become largely dependent on data, and events such as cyber-attacks have the potential to damage such critical data. Along with maintaining effective security measures against such cyber-threats, it is also necessary to be prepared with curative measures. A purpose built backup appliance is specially designed for storing the backup data, and restore it to the systems in case of any disaster recovery. A purpose built backup appliance (PBBA) is a disk-based standalone storage solution that is configured only for storing backup data. This solution works completely individually and therefore does not affect the operations of other servers.

Prevention of cyber-attacks incidences and online attacks on the IT-based systems coupled with large business dependencies on the data for operations is anticipated to be a major driver for the purpose built backup appliance market. Also, an increasing number of small and medium enterprises availing the cloud services owing to the lower total cost of ownership (TCO) would further propel the purpose built backup appliance market. Concerns around the security of the data in the cloud services may hinder the growth of the purpose built backup appliance market. Strengthening internet infrastructure in the majority of the developing economies and a strong emphasis on the cloud-based services laid down by organizations would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the purpose built backup appliance market.

The global purpose built backup appliance market is segmented on the basis of system, service model, component, and end-user. Based on system, the purpose built backup appliance market is segmented into integrated system, mainframe systems, open system, and target systems. On the basis of service model, the purpose built backup appliance market is segmented into Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS). Further, the purpose built backup appliance market is segmented on the basis of component into hardware, software, and services. The purpose built backup appliance market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, IT and Telecom, government, healthcare, education, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, energy and utility, and others.

