RADIATION THERAPY MARKET DEMAND ANALYSIS AND FUTURE INSIGHTS BY 2026 | TOP MANUFACTURERS MIRADA MEDICAL, ISORAY, SIEMENS HEALTHCARE, VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

The Global Radiation Therapy Market commonly known as radiotherapy, is used for cancer patients to cure cancer by destroying the cancer cells and reducing the size of tumors. X-rays, gamma rays, and charged particles are commonly used radiations during Radiation Therapy. According to the National Cancer Institute, about 50% of cancer patients receive some type of radiation therapy during their treatment.

The market is driven by growth in number of cancer patients, increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of radiation therapy devices and procedures, owing to surge in number of awareness campaigns about the benefits of radiation therapy, and technological advancements in radiation therapy devices. However, dearth of skilled personnel and difficulty in tumor visualization restrict the market growth.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Elekta AB, GE Healthcare, Ion Beam Applications, Isoray, Mirada Medical, Nordion (Canada) Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., .Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* External Beam Radiation Therapy

* Internal Radiation Therapy

* Systemic Radiation Therapy.

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Skin & Lip Cancer

* Head & Neck Cancer

* Breast Cancer

* Prostate Cancer

* Cervical Cancer

* Other Applications.

