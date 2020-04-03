Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Becoming More Wide Spread | Know the Key Players – Stanley Healthcare Solutions (AeroScout, Inc.), Zebra Technologies Corp., Versus Technology, Inc., Axcess International

The New Report “Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Real-time locating system (RTLS) market is segmented based on component, locating architecture, application,end-user, and region. By component, this market includes hardware and software. The locating architecture segment includes Wi-Fi, RFID, ultra-wideband (UWB), Bluetooth (BLE), ultrasound, ZigBee, and others. The application segment includes asset tracking and management, supply chain management, staff locating and monitoring, workflow and process automation, visualization and mapping, and others. By end-user, this market includes healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, defense, sports and entertainment, and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with their further segmentation into major countries.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Stanley Healthcare Solutions (AeroScout, Inc.), Zebra Technologies Corp., Versus Technology, Inc., Axcess International, Inc., SAVI Technology, Sonitor Technologies AS, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., Awarepoint Corp., DecaWave Limited, and Ubisense Group PLC.

The market growth is driven by the high adoption of RTLS solutions in the healthcare, retail, and manufacturing and automotive verticals. The regulatory compliance across industries including healthcare, oil & gas, mining, education, and manufacturing have also boosted the demand for RTLS solutions. The emergence of innovative startups, market competitiveness, and availability of customized solutions and high return on investment are the factors driving the growth of RTLS market.

KEY BENEFITS:

This report provides an in-depth knowledge of the world Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) market to elucidate opportunities in the market.

Current trends and future estimations have been outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

A quantitative analysis of the current market trends and forecast from 2016 to 2022 has been provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size

2.2 Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Revenue by Product

4.3 Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Breakdown Data by End User

