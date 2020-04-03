Service Delivery Automation Market Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 | Ibm Corporation, Uipath Srl, Ipsoft, Blueprism, Xerox Corporation, Nice Systems Ltd., Celaton Limited, Openspan

The New Report “Service Delivery Automation Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global service delivery automation (sda) industry was valued at $620 million in 2014, and is expected to reach $6,752 million by 2022, growing at a cagr of 25.7% from 2016 to 2022. Sda is also termed as robotic process automation as well as intelligent automation depending upon the area of usage. It is a technology that has replaced array of human actions or work and automates the flow of business processes that earlier used to be done manually. Automation is already embedded in software systems to a great extent; for instance, we can see the customer information is linked across financial as well as procurement functions. However, mostly it is assumed as a part of the normal feature and functionality of a system, and generally not considered as automation, but simply termed as a more powerful system(s).

Sda is mostly referred to automation in it infrastructure and application management services, robotic process automation as well as business process automation. The sda market is segmented based on component, type, user type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, it is divided into two types: software and services. Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into bfsi, healthcare, travel hospitality & leisure, it & telecom, manufacturing, transport & logistics, retail, and others. The study also includes service delivery automation market types such as it process automation and business process automation. By it process automation, the market is further sub-segmented into infrastructure automation and application life cycle automation; while the business process automation is subdivided into generic automation, process-specific automation, and industry-specific automation. Based on user type, the market comprises large and small & medium enterprises.

