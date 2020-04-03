Sliding Vane Air Motor Market Research Report 2027 Industry Analysis With Ferry Produits, Globe Airmotors B.V., Ingersoll-Rand, Parker Hannifin

Sliding vane air motor comprises various vanes fitted on the slotted rotor. The motors use the energy stored in the form of compressed air to exert pressure on vanes, which deliver rotating motion to the central shaft. These motors transform the potential energy into kinetic energy providing the required torque for the shaft. The demand for various industrial tools with variable torques is on the rise over recent years. Furthermore, these motors perform effectively in dangerous conditions, thus, increasing the demand for sliding vane air motors.

The growth in investment towards superior industrial tools is growing the demand for global sliding vane air motor market. Nevertheless, low possibility in heavy-duty applications might hinder the growth of the global sliding vane air motor market. Furthermore, the ability to perform powerfully in hazardous conditions with low fuel consumption is creating opportunities for the global sliding vane air motor market.

Key players profiled in the report include Altra Industrial Motion, Atlas Copco AB, Bibus AG, Deprag Schulz Gmbh U. Co., Ferry Produits, Globe Airmotors B.V., Ingersoll-Rand plc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, San-Ei Seiki Seisakusho Co., Ltd., Sommer-Technik

The “Global Sliding Vane Air Motor Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global sliding vane air motor market with detailed market segmentation by application, industry, and geography. The global sliding vane air motor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sliding vane air motor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global sliding vane air motor market is segmented on the application and industry. On the basis of application, the sliding vane air motor market is segmented into tools and industrial equipment. On the basis of industry, the sliding vane air motor market is segmented automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

