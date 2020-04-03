Smart Hospitality Market 2027 Scrutinized In New Research By NEC, Huawei, IBM, Cisco, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Oracle, Infor

Smart Hospitality refers to the usage of advanced software which smartly handles all the operational and management need of a hotel – from reservation to departure, billing to sales report and all other services as well informed in real time. This software is customizable which is beneficial for a big, medium and small chain of hotel. The hotel industry is adapting and innovating to overcome challenges such as increased competition, shortage of workforce and changing guest expectations. It is essential to leverage and be conscious of how emerging technologies could augment existing solutions and processes to help optimize productivity and enhance service delivery due to this it is expected that in coming period Smart Hospitality Market will grow in a rapid rate.

The growing demand for real-time optimized guest experience management is expected to remain the dominant force driving the need for Smart Hospitality Software. Moreover, hotel operation technology has changed over time, and Smart Hospitality helps to generate attractive revenue growth with low operational costs. Along with that emergence in IoT due to advancement in technology enabled the exchange of information among electronic devices without human help which makes the hospitality smarter. Untapped Concept of BYOD Applications within the Hospitality Industry now being widely adopted in the hospitality sector.

Smart Hospitality Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

