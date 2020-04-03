Soy Milk Market Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Soy Milk market is accounted for $14.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28.40 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. The factors such as increasing demand for lactose-free food products due to the ease of digest which is likely to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of soy milk market. However, the exceptional taste of the soy milk which significantly differs from the cow milk, the rise of other dairy alternatives and rivalry from beverage manufacturing industries are restraining the market growth.

Soy milk is a kind of grain milk, which is a steady emulsion of oil, water, and protein. It is delivered by drenching dry soybeans and grinding them with water. Soy is normally wealthy in basic unsaturated fats, proteins, fiber, nutrients, and minerals, which makes a sound beverage just as it is a brilliant wellspring of nutrient A, nutrient D, nutrient B, and magnesium. Since soy milk does not contain lactose, it is a reasonable solid beverage for lactose narrow minded individuals, and it gives all the nourishing advantages to the buyers with no antagonistic impacts.

Based on type, sweetened soymilk is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to high consumer demand for flavored beverages over the bland flavor of unsweetened soymilk. By geography, The Europe region likely to have a huge demand due to increasing focus of the population on healthy alternatives in emerging countries such as Germany and United Kingdom.

Some of the key players in the Soy Milk market include The Hershey Company, Vitasoy International Holdings LTD, Organic Valley, Eden Foods, Inc., Soy Fresh, Kikkoman Corporations, Alpro, PUREHARVEST, Vitasoy International Holdings LTD and WhiteWave Foods.

Flavors Covered:

• Chocolate

• Vanilla

• Coffee

• Mango

• Cardamom

• Saffron

• Almond

• Other Flavours

Products Covered:

• Full-fat soy milks

• Low-fat soy milks

• Other Products

Types Covered:

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Non-Store Based

• Store-Based

• Online Stores

• Retail Stores

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Other Distribution Channels

Applications Covered:

• Snacks

• Desserts

• Health Beverages

• Non-Dairy Cheese

• Beverages

• Cold-Pressed Milk

• Functional Beverages

• Weight Loss

• Bakery Products

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Toddlers

• Infants

• Consumers With Lactose Intolerance

• Kids

• Adults

• Elder

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

