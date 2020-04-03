Speech-to-text API Market Analysis 2027 With Industrial Players Like Amazon Web Services, Deepgram, Google, GoVivace

The speech-to-text API is increasingly gaining momentum due to enhanced customer experience and growing regulatory requirements. Speech to text solutions are needed to transcript content, managing customers, and for applications concerning risk and fraud management. Rapid technological growth and an increasing need to automate customer service are likely to influence the speech-to-text API market during the forecast period.

The speech-to-text API market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of artificial intelligence and the increasing popularity of cloud-based services. Moreover, the growing adoption of smart speakers and mobile phones is further likely to fuel market growth. However, innovations in related solutions for differently-abled people would offer symbolic growth opportunities for the speech-to-text API market over the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Deepgram, Inc., Google LLC, GoVivace Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Speechmatics (Cantab Research Limited), Twilio Inc., Verint Systems Inc.

The “Global Speech-to-text API Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of speech-to-text API market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global speech-to-text API market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading speech-to-text API market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global speech-to-text API market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, application, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented as software and services. By deployment, the market is classified into cloud-based and on premise. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as content transcription, customer management, risk and compliance management, fraud detection and prevention, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as bfsi, healthcare, retail, it and telecom, media and entertainment, retail & e-commerce, travel and hospitality, and others.

