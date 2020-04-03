Tangerine Essential Oil Market Emerging Trends & Competitive Outlook: Lionel Hitchen Limited, dōTERRA, NOW Foods, Lebermuth, Inc., Eden Botanicals, others

The Tangerine Essential Oil Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Lionel Hitchen Limited, dōTERRA, NOW Foods, Lebermuth, Inc., Eden Botanicals, Vigon International, Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise, BERJÉ INC., Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Firmenich SA, Young Living Essential Oils, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS, Sallamander Concepts (Pty) Ltd, Ultra International B.V., Takasago International Corporation, Venkatramna Industries, LemonConcentrate S.L., Janvi Herbs, Kanta Enterprises Private Limited and others.

Global tangerine essential oil market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand of essential oil and growing health awareness among the individuals.

In June 2019, Symrise signed a contract for acquiring Cutech in Padua. This acquisition will help in expanding the expertise of Symrise for the efficacy testing of the cosmetic ingredients. This would also help in increasing the go-to-market speed for the novel active ingredients

Region-based analysis of the Tangerine Essential Oil Industry market:

– The Tangerine Essential Oil Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Tangerine Essential Oil Market Trends | Industry Segment by Nature (Organic, Conventional), Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade), End User (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Aromatherapy, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Distribution Channel (B2B, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Retail, E-commerce, Other Retail Formats), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The tangerine oil helps in supporting the metabolism and healthy digestion. Tangerine has a tangy and sweet aroma similar to the citrus oils. Tangerine oil is known for their cleansing properties and also for supporting the healthy respiratory and immune system. This essential oil can also be used for soothing anxious feelings and managing stress. It can also be used in any recipe specifically for citrus fruits.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand of tangerine essential oil in the cosmetic and food & beverage applications is driving the market growth

Increasing demand of the natural ingredients is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Increasing research and developmental activities is boosting the market

Increasing use of aromatherapy is escalating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Side effects related with certain tangerine essential oil is expected to restrain the market growth

Depletion of the natural resources is also expected to hinder the market growth

High cost of products can restrain the market demand

