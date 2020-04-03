Teeth Whitening Industry Overview up to 2027 – Brodie & Stone,Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc,Colgate-Palmolive Company,Procter & Gamble.

The latest inclusion of the ‘Teeth Whitening Market 2027 report by The Insight Partners is targeted to deliver actionable insights into the existing ‘Teeth Whitening industry on the basis of Types, Applications, and End-User. The ‘Teeth Whitening Market study carefully captures the strategies adopted by top market players during the forecast period.

The Global Teeth Whitening market is anticipated to reach US$ 8,408.70 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,857.61 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global teeth whitening market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for teeth whitening is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising awareness for oral hygiene, increased adoption of home teeth whitening kits and technological advancements in teeth whitening products. Moreover, the boom in cosmetic dentistry are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The List of Companies:

Brodie & Stone

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

GlaxoSmithKline plc

CCA Industries

Supersmile

Henkel

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

The global teeth whitening market, based on the product, is segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, white light teeth whitening device, and other products. The distribution channel is segmented into offline sales and online sales. In 2018, the offline sales segment held the largest market share of the teeth whitening market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 due to factors such as the growing number of small/private dental clinics, increasing dental clinic visits, and growing number of pharmacies and retail stores offering teeth whitening products.

