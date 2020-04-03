Tumor Ablation Market Growth, Components, Competitive Analysis and Geographical Outlook till 2027

Tumor Ablation is a minimally invasive surgical method to treat solid cancers. Special probes are used to “burn” or “freeze” cancers without the usual surgery. Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound (US) or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is used to guide and position the needle probe into the tumor.

The tumor ablation market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, Increasing prevalence of cancer in the global population. Various technological developments in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for tumor ablation market.

Leading companies are:

1 Healthtronics, inc.

2 Boston scientific corporation

3 Misonix, inc.

4 Mermaid medical a/s

5 Neuwave medical, inc.

6 Medtronic, plc.

7 Angiodynamics, inc.

8 Galil medical, inc.

9 Edap tms s.a.

10 Sonacare medical llc

The global tumor ablation market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, mode of treatment, and geography. Based on technology, the market is segmented as, cryoablation, radiofrequency (RF) ablation, microwave ablation and others. The application segment includes, lung cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer, bone metastasis and others. Based on mode of treatment, the market is segmented as, percutaneous ablation, surgical ablation, laparoscopic ablation and others.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the tumor ablation market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, enhanced healthcare infrastructure and rising occurrence of cancer in United States and Canada. In addition, increasing health tourism due to inferior treatment charges in Asia Pacific region it is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to the growth of healthcare industry in Asian countries such as, India, China and Japan.

