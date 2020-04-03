Venous Stents Market Growth Strategies & Future Analysis with Top Players Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R Bard (acquired by BD), Jotech GMBH (acquired by Cryolife, Inc.), Cook

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Venous Stents Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Application and End User. The global venous stents market is expected to reach US$ 1,727.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 829.0 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global venous stents market and the factors driving the market.

Global venous stents market, based on technology was segmented into wallstent technology and iliac vein stent technology. In 2017, iliac vein stent technology segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. Whereas, the wallstent technology segment is reported to be the fastest growing of the market as enabling the healthcare practitioners to precisely place the stent and also allows minute repositioning of the stent which eventually ensures good blood flow. Furthermore, venous stent technology is advancing with market players developing dedicated venous stents and frequent launches. For instance, Medtronic launched Abre venous stent in December 2017 to treat symptomatic venous outflow obstruction. Therefore, these technological advancements are capable for treating patients suffering from chronic venous disease. Thus, owing to these factors the rise in the segment for the venous stents market is likely to enhance the growth of the market in the coming years.

The market for venous stents market is expected to grow due to the rising prevalence of venous diseases, technological advancement in stent technology and rising global geriatric population. The market is likely to get impacted due to the restraining factors such as stringent regulations for approval and high cost of surgical procedures. The market players have an opportunity to grow in the emerging nations whereas the trend in the development of advanced venous stents are likely to boost the market in the coming future.

The major players operating in the venous stents market includes Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R Bard (acquired by BD), Jotech GMBH (acquired by Cryolife, Inc.), Cook, W.L Gore & Associates, Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GMBH, Medtronic, Medica Germany GMBH & Co. KG, and Cordis (acquired by Cardinal Health).

The report segments the global venous stents market as follows:

Global Venous Stents Market – By Technology

Wallstent Technology,

Iliac Vein Stent Technology



Global Venous Stents Market – By Application

Legs

Chest

Abdomen

Global Venous Stents Market – By Disease

Post Thrombotic Syndrome,

Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis,

May-Thurner Syndrome,

Hemodialysis/Arteriovenous Fistulae, and

Others

