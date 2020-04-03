Veterinary Ultrasound Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market Size 2018, By Product (Cart-based Ultrasound Scanners, Hand-held/Compact Ultrasound Scanners), By Type ( 2D Ultrasound, 3D/4D Ultrasound, Doppler Ultrasound), By Technology (Digital Imaging Technology, Analog Imaging Technology), By Animal Type (Small Companion Animals, Large Animals), By Application (Obstetrics/Gynecology, Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Others), By End-users (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Others), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025
Major players operating in the global veterinary ultrasound market include ++., Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd. (SIUI), and SonoScape Medical Corporation among others.
Key Segments of the Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market
Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- Cart-based Ultrasound Scanners
- Hand-held/Compact Ultrasound Scanners
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- 2D Ultrasound
- 3D/4D Ultrasound
- Doppler Ultrasound
Technology Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- Digital Imaging Technology
- Analog Imaging Technology
Animal Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- Small Companion Animals
- Large Animals
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Orthopedics
- Others
End-users Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Veterinary Clinics
- Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Reasons for the study
- Increase in adoption of companion animals
- Rapid technology advancements in veterinary imaging industry
Increase in investments on pets by owners and growing demand for pet insurance
What does the report include?
- The study on the global veterinary ultrasound market includes qualitative insights such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities
- Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the Porter’s Five Forces analysis
- The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of product, technology, type, animal type, application, and end-users. Moreover, the study on veterinary ultrasound market provides similar information for the key geographies.
- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
- The study includes the profiles of key players operating in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence