Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2025: Solid Angle S.L., Chaos Group, Act-3D B.V., Dassault Systems, Autodesk Inc., Otoy

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Visualization & 3D Rendering Software- Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global visualization & 3D rendering software market is expected to reach US$ 5,978.2 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of more than one-third of the total market share, followed by Europe.

The growth in the Asia Pacific region is highly attributed to the large population, rise in disposable income and also growth in the construction sector in various Asia-Pacific countries.

The increase in the need for cost-effective technologies has revved up the adoption of visualization and 3D rendering software market. This software aids in product designing, real-time marketing, and training apart from multiple other capabilities. The availability of appropriate infrastructure and 3D content play a pivotal role in market development. Further, the strong wireless connectivity in several regions is facilitating the pervasive adoption of visualization and 3D rendering software.

With increasing infrastructural developments in the developing countries as well as the developed countries, the progress of visualization and 3D rendering software market is also experiencing a significant rise. The growth in the demand of the software is also highly dependent upon the growth of industries such as media & entertainment, architecture, construction & building, design & engineering, healthcare, and others.

The global visualization and 3D rendering software market is segmented based on application, deployment, end user and geography. The global visualization and 3D software market have been segmented on the basis of application into training simulation, marketing & advertisement, video games, product visualization, and architectural visualization. On the basis of deployment model, the visualization and 3D rendering software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Further, media & entertainment, architecture, construction & building, design & engineering, healthcare, and others are the end users analyzed.

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate and would register a CAGR of 23.7% from the year 2018 to 2025.

Based on the application type, architectural visualizations segment is projected to dominate the market.

The visualization and 3D rendering software market is penetrating at a high growth rate in APAC and MEA region in especially in countries such as Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea.

With increasing infrastructural developments in developing countries such as China and India, the visualization and 3D rendering software market is experiencing a significant rise. The high growth of the semiconductor industry in South East Asia is expected to propel the growth of visualization and 3D rendering software market in this region.

North America region denotes the highest market share in the global visualization and 3D rendering software market. High technical adoption trends for improving business efficiency and productivity in the North American region has accelerated the growth of the visualization and 3D rendering software market. Investments in modernizing aging infrastructure along with the rapidly increasing population propelling high demand for housing construction in the US. Thus, the market for visualization and 3D rendering software is expected to grow in the US.

The key companies profiled in this report include Solid Iris Technologies, Solid Angle S.L., Chaos Group, Act-3D B.V., Dassault Systems, Autodesk Inc., Otoy, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Next Limit Technologies, and Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

GLOBAL VISUALIZATION AND 3D RENDERING SOFTWARE- MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Training Simulation

Marketing & Advertisement

Video Games

Product Visualization

Architectural Visualization

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By End User

Media & Entertainment

Architecture

Construction & Building

Design & Engineering

Healthcare

Others

