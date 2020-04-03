Waste to Energy Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2023 key players like Waste Management Inc.,Suez Environment S.A.,C&G Environmental Protection Holdings

The global waste to energy market was valued at $32,567 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $54,179 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. Waste-to-energy also abbreviated as WtE or energy-from-waste EfW is a process of energy recovery and the technique of generating energy in the form of heat or electricity from the primary treatment of waste. Most of the WtE processes produce heat or electricity directly through thermal combustion, or generate a combustible fuel commodity including methanol, methane, synthetic fuels, or ethanol.

The market has witnessed significant growth opportunities globally, owing to increase in the demand for incineration processes and rise in public WtE expenditure. Moreover, increase in inclination of consumers toward efficient and easy WtE conversion techniques, such as incineration, further boosts the growth for this segment. The gasification segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Waste Management Inc.,Suez Environment S.A.,C&G Environmental Protection Holdings,Constructions industrielles de la Mditerrane (CNIM),China Everbright International Limited,Covanta Energy Corporation,Foster Wheeler A.G.,Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC,Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.,Veolia Environment.

However, rise in concerns related to the environmental hazards associated with the incineration process is expected to affect the overall market growth in the developed and the developing countries. However, investments in R&D activities to ensure reliability in terms of environmental effects are expected to provide opportunities for growth in the future.

The global WtE market is segmented based on technology and geography. On the basis of technology, it is bifurcated into thermal and biological. The thermal segment is further categorized into incineration, pyrolysis, and gasification. The incineration segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Waste to Energy market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

