Worldwide Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure.

The Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market is valued at 1710 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4210 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% between 2020 and 2024.

The second one is focus on specific software that ranges from 3D to 7D, the software they provide is small and compatible with several platform software. Many of them are local provides. The quantity of these players is large. They usually grow rapidly, like RIB Software, Beck Technology, Inovaya, Synchro, IES, PKPM etc.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The EU takes the market share of 36% in 2017, followed by United States with 32%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 11% in 2017.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Autodesk, Inc (US)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)

PKPM (China)

…….

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

5D BIM Management of Costs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Architects

AEC engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Other

