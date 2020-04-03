Worldwide Procure-to-Pay Suites Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026
The Global Procure-to-Pay Suites Market Improved financial control and process compliance are the major growth factors of global Procure-to-Pay Suites market.
Procure-to-Pay suites are integrated solutions that automate workflows to request, procure, receive and pay for goods and services across an enterprise. These optimize the purchasing process, cost savings/avoidance and reduce/mitigate risks. These factors are propelling the market growth.
SAP dominated the market in 2017 by having the largest market share, followed by Oracle and Coupa Software Inc. North America is expected to dominate the global Procure-to-Pay Suites Industry.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
Some of the key players operating in this market include
- Ariba, Inc.
- Oracle
- Coupa Software Inc.
- JAGGAER
- GEP
- Proactis Holdings Plc.
- Determine, Inc.
- Basware
- Wax Digital Limited
- Among others.
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Global, Regional, Country, Deployment Type, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025
- Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies
- Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale
- Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies
- Detailed insights on emerging regions, Deployment Type, Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
Target Audience:
- Procure-to-Pay Suites providers
- Research and consulting firms
- Government and research organizations
- Associations and industry bodies
The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:
- Original Equipment Manufacturer
- Deployment Type Supplier
- Distributors
- Government Body & Associations
- Research Institute
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Executive Summary
2 Methodology And Market Scope
3 Procure-To-Pay Suites Market — Industry Outlook
4 Procure-To-Pay Suites Market Deployment Type Outlook
5 Procure-To-Pay Suites Market Application Outlook
6 Procure-To-Pay Suites Market Regional Outlook
7 Competitive Landscape
