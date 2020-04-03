Worldwide Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Healthcare Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

Real-time locating systems (RTLS) are used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area. Hospitals and healthcare facilities accounted for a larger market share in 2019.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Healthcare.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

STANLEY Healthcare (US)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (US)

Decawave

IMPINJ (US)

TeleTracking Technologies (US)

GE Healthcare

AiRISTA Flow (US)

Sonitor Technologies (Norway)

…….

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Systems

Tags

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities

Senior Living

